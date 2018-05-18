Classic vehicle show for families

Yorkshire Classic Vehicle Show and Classic Land Rover Display is set to roll out at Ripley Castle on Monday May 28.

Celebrating its 33rd visit, with plenty to keep the whole family at full throttle, the historic 700 year-old castle near Harrogate is revving up to host one of the longest-established events in the UK motoring calendar.

Providing the perfect backdrop, the spectacular deer-park will be reverberating to the roars of classic cars, motorcycles, vans, trucks and impressive ex-military vehicles.

Home to the Ingilby family for 26 generations, Ripley has plenty for all the family. There are also glorious gardens and hothouses with national botanic collections, and castle tours from 11am (fee applies).