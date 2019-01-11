Circular walk for winter fun

Families looking to discover the countryside and enjoy the great outdoors can follow a popular circular walk.

Nidd Gorge starts in Knaresborough at the Conyngham Hall car park near the town centre and train station.

Walkers then head along Harrogate Road and High Bond End Road before turning down Lands Lane towards the river. The trail then weaves its way through the ancient woodland to Viaduct Wood and the Nidd Viaduct.

A variety of wildlife such as tawny owl, roe deer, woodpeckers and herons can be spotted.

The route then crosses the Nidd Viaduct and heads through Old Bilton. The final section takes people through the countryside along Bilton Lane to the finish point back at the car park.

Although this route is designed for walkers, the section from Old Bilton to Knaresborough follows the Beryl Burton Cycleway so cyclists can enjoy a nice traffic free path.

Knaresborough River Walk, from nearby Knaresborough Castle and explores Conyngham Hall grounds.