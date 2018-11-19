Church starts advent with charity Christmas fair

Harrogate town centre church St Peter’s is ready to shine with festive spirit this weekend.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 24, the church in Cambridge Road will get ready for advent with a charity fair - hosting gift stalls, games, books, home-made preserves and cakes.

The church music group and choir will perform carols throughout the day and there will be a cafe.

Entry is free but all donations will go to St Peter’s Church charities.

And next month St Peter’s will hold its Christmas Tree Festival on December 8-15, with entries being invited. Visitors will vote for their three best trees and awards will be presented in four categories. See church website.