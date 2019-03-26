CheeseFest UK is coming to Harrogate to celebrate 30 Years of Wallace & Gromit

Calling all cheese fans as its is announced that CheeseFest UK is coming to Harrogate and celebrating 30 cracking years of Wallace & Gromit.

The grand tour will stop off at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, on Sunday April 6 and will celebrate all that’s great in the world of cheese.

Visitors can expect melted delights and delicious cheese-based cuisine from the UK’s best traders.

There will also be a jam packed programme of feasting and entertainment hosted by the world’s most famous cheese ambassadors Wallace & Gromit.

Children can enjoy model making, life-size vehicles, film screenings of popular Wallace & Gromit movies, and a meet and greet with Wallace and Gromit themselves.

For more information visit www.cheesefestuk.com.