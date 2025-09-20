The Celebrity Traitors start date has been confirmed 😍

BBC confirms Celebrity Traitors start date

The show will begin just around the corner.

But when exactly will it begin?

The Celebrity Traitors start date has been confirmed and it is very soon. After months of anticipation, the all-star spin-off is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks.

Claudia Winkleman will be welcoming a very famous group of faces into the famous Traitors castle in October. The start date was revealed after the launch of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2025 series.

But when exactly will the show be on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Celebrity Traitors start on BBC?

First look at Celebrity Traitors with Claudia Winkleman | BBC

Having previously confirmed that the show would be arriving in October, the BBC has now set a firm start date. The first episode is set to air on Wednesday, October 8 at 9pm.

It is expected to air three episodes per week, like the original civilian version. Fans can expect it to be on Wednesday through Fridays for three weeks.

Who is in the cast of The Celebrity Traitors?

The full line-up for the BBC series has been confirmed. It includes the following famous faces:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

What prize does the winner of The Celebrity Traitors get?

The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Claudia added: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

