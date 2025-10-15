Celebrity Traitors cast: 19 stars we would love to see in season 2 - our dream cast

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:10 BST

Celebrity Traitors has an incredible cast - but who would we love to see in future? 👀📺

Celebrity Traitors is finally here and has lived up to all expectations. The BBC has managed to assemble a properly star-studded cast for the first edition of the spin-off.

It has been a rating hit in its first few episodes, continuing the juggernaut success of the franchise. So, I think we can safely expect another Celebrity Traitors in the future - even if it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

The producers will have a hard time topping the current cast which blends icons of the big and small screens, rising music stars, Olympic legends, and more. But we’ve put together a dream line-up - that at least tries to be realistic - for Celebrity Traitors 2.

The chart-topping singer has a truly electric personality that would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. If they could get him it would be a massive coup.

1. Lewis Capaldi

The chart-topping singer has a truly electric personality that would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. If they could get him it would be a massive coup.

We've had Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr, so it would be perfect for the Celebrity Traitors to finish assembling the holy trinity of late night TV. Graham Norton feels like another no brainer.

2. Graham Norton

We've had Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr, so it would be perfect for the Celebrity Traitors to finish assembling the holy trinity of late night TV. Graham Norton feels like another no brainer.

Comedy legend Bob Mortimer would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. Fans had even hoped he would be a surprise reveal for season one.

3. Bob Mortimer

Comedy legend Bob Mortimer would be perfect for Celebrity Traitors. Fans had even hoped he would be a surprise reveal for season one.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK (and US) judge Michelle would bring some much needed steel to the game. You can imagine her playing detective around the Traitors Castle.

4. Michelle Visage

RuPaul's Drag Race UK (and US) judge Michelle would bring some much needed steel to the game. You can imagine her playing detective around the Traitors Castle.

