Call for actors to join the Players for their next production - Murdered to Death - how to get involved

The Knaresborough Players have launched their new play - Murdered to Death - and are looking for actors to take part in the production.

The play is a spoof in the best Agatha Christie traditions and will be presented at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, in June.

Director David Bunting said: "There is an ensemble cast with a wide variety of character parts. We will be casting five male and five female roles of various ages. There is really something for everyone in this play."

Characters include Bunting the butler, an English Colonel with the classic stiff upper lip, a shady French art dealer and his moll, bumbling local police and a well- meaning sleuth who seems to attract murder. All of them are caught up in the hilarious antics which follow the mysterious death of the owner of a country manor house.

As always, the Knaresborough Players will be holding open auditions for this new production and newcomers can be assured of a friendly welcome. The Players would also be delighted to welcome people interested in helping backstage with set building and costumes or with front of house duties.

The Players look forward to welcoming everyone interested to a read through of the play at the Frazer Theatre on Tuesday April 2 at 7.30pm.

Open auditions will then follow on Thursday April 4 at 7.30pm.