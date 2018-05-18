Brilliant music line-up for North Yorks music fest

Tickets are going fast for North Yorkshire’s superb Deer Shed Festival which has gone from strength to strength since it was first launched a decade ago and this year, in particular, boasts a fab set big name headliners.

Held for three days each July in 90 beautiful acres of the grounds of Baldersby Park near Topcliffe, while growing bigger almost every year, Deer Shed has retained its family-friendly, civilised feel at the same time as it has attracted increasingly big names from the world of indie, alternative music and acoustic sounds.

In 2016, the festival celebrated an 800 per cent increase in visitors since its year, attracting more than 9,000 people while keeping its special atmosphere.

This year’s Deer Shed Festival, the ninth to date, can boast Goldfrapp, Field Music and Drenge at the top of the bill.

Other notable music names on the 2018 line-up include Public Service Broadcasting, Supergrass's Gaz Coombes, Jane Weaver, Joan As Police Woman, This Is The Kit, Scott Matthews, Nadine Shah, Slug and Warm Digits.

But audiences at Deer Shed from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22, a large percentage of which are expected once more to be children, will be enjoying more than music.

Stand-up comedy, literature, food and drink and children’s activities join the list of events.

And science activities will also feature prominently

Newly-designed workshops and activities for 2018 include Johnny White’s Good Vibrations, Dan Fox’s Sound Garden, Marine Forensics, Pop-up Science Lab, Wavy Geometrics and so much more.

Also featured in the science programme will be Angela Saini, the author of Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong, Mylar Melodies, DivKid and AK/DK.

As for Deer Shed’s comedy strand, acts in this year’s progamme will include James Acaster, Justin Moorhouse and Daliso Chaponda.

Curated by The Guardian’s Dave Simpson and Katherine Stanton, literary and spoken word guests will include Owen Jones, Woody Woodmansey and Ken Scott, Amy Liptrot, Rob Cowen, Stuart Heritage and Tim Dowling.