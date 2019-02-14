One of the greatest songwriters of his generation, Noel is visiting Yorkshire as part of a short tour before heading out to Japan and South Korea. It is the only English date outside of London on this run of shows.

Tickets for the all-seated gig in Hull on Saturday, 11 May go on sale on Monday morning.

Noel Gallagher, who is recording new material in studios in London and LA, will be calling in at Edinburgh, Llandudno, Hull and a first time ever for Noel at London’s Palladium. It's a chance for fans to catch Noel’s 11 piece line up in more intimate surroundings where new material, currently being recorded, is likely to get an airing.

Noel will be supported by former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes.

As a founding member of Oasis, Noel needs no introduction. The band’s first two albums – Definitely Maybe and What’s The Story Morning Glory – are revered as two of the greatest records ever released, whilst the band’s third album Be Here Now remains the fastest selling album in UK history despite being released in 1997.

As a solo artist Noel has released three albums with his High Flying Birds, releasing singles such as ‘In The Heat of the Moment’ and ‘AKA…What A Life’.

Tickets for this all seated event are priced £70, £49.50 and £32.50 each (booking fees apply). Maximum of four tickets per person. Names will also be printed on tickets and the lead booker will need to present ID to gain entry into the venue.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday via www.bonusarenahull.com Alternatively call 0844 8440444. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.



The Bonus Arena officially opened in August with a show by the legendary Van Morrison. Other gigs announced so far at the Arena include Courteeners, Sean Paul, Olly Murs, Richard Ashcroft, James, Catfish and the Bottlemen and The Beach Boys.

A full list of events can be found at www.bonusarenahull.com