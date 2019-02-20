Bouquet of Barbed Wire's Susan Penhaligon cast as the Queen in savage comedy on way to Yorkshire stage

Bouquet of Barbed Wire star Susan Penhaligon will play the Queen in a new production of the savage comedy Handbagged coming to the Yorkshire stage.

Granchester star Sarah Crowden willy plays Margaret Thatcher in Moira Buffini’s play.

Caroline Harker plays a younger version of the Queen and Eve Matheson plays a younger Margaret Thatcher.

The cast is completed by Jahvel Hall and Andy Secombe who between them play a range of familiar characters including Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Gerry Adams, Arthur Scargill and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The play imagines what might have happened at the Queen’s weekly meetings with Margaret Thatcher while Thatcher was Prime Minister.

Entertainingly told and packed with satirical humour, the two women collide as they share their opposing views of Britain’s role in the world. With a supporting cast of Geoffrey Howe, Denis Thatcher and others, Handbagged is funny, sharp and mischievous.

Handbagged runs at York Theatre Royal from Wednesday April 24 to Saturday May 11.

Tickets: 01904 623568.