Bob Harris helps put Harrogate on music map

Harrogate may be increasingly on the national map thanks to the success of local firms like Bettys & Taylors and Harrogate Spring Water but it's also going places in the world of music.

Its scene is thriving right now, thanks partly to legendary music broadcaster Whisperin' Bob Harris's regular presence in Harrogate via the recording studios/venue he has an interest in - Warehouse Recording Co.

Part of great double bill at Warehouse Recording Co - Tom Blackwell.

This intimate space off Wetherby Road boasts a great double bill tomorrow night, Friday illustrating what a big name it's become in Americana and acoustic music in general..

Headliners Southern Companion are acclaimed five-piece Americana/Alt Country band described as being for “fans of Tom Petty, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Black Crowes.”

Having played together on and off for over 20 years in various projects, (and individually as session musicians for famous acts such as Tom Jones, Rumer, James Morrison and Lana Del Ray), they eventually got together to create The Southern Companion’s debut album in 2015, the highly acclaimed 1000 Days of Rain.

The other part of this double bill features Tom Blackwell, the prolific singer songwriter influenced by country, gospel, soul, blues and American folk music.

The talented musician from Manchester is equally highly regarded, especially by BBC Radio 2 broadcasting legend Bob Harris who has made Warehouse Recording Co his northern base for the last 18 months, partly to record his Under and his Under the Apple Tree live music sessions for his YouTube channel.

Doors open at 7pm and, as always, there will be liquid refreshment available from Bob’s own bar - known as Whispering Bob’s Bar Americana.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.