Bilton Amateur Dramatic Society in rehearsals for next production

Bilton Amateur Dramatic Society is set to perform Peter Gordon’s comedy play Seeds of Doubt.

After beginning rehearsals for this last year, a series of misadventures meant the production had to be abandoned.

The company is now back on track and will perform the play at The Bilton Theatre, Main Road, Bilton, from Wednesday April 3 to Friday April 5.

The director, Keith Davison, took over in January when the new production dates were set. “I was tempted to buy a full-sized shed for this set, but decided instead to build one specifically for our stage,” he said.

Keith will be not only directing his wife in one of the roles, but taking on the job of sound and lighting operator on production nights. Keith is the longest serving member of BADS, having made his stage debut at the age of 10 in Elizabeth I.

BADS have tackled Peter Gordon’s work before and easily slipped into their respective roles, all working hard to do his script justice, especially during the tender moments sprinkled throughout the play.

“This production will make you laugh, smile, roll your eyes and maybe shed a tear with the range of emotions the characters go through,” said a spokesman.

The six members of the cast are looking forward to performing to the author, Peter Gordon, himself on one of the nights – although the director hasn’t yet divulged which night it will be – and hope they bring his script to life as he would wish.

Tickets are £6, with concessionary rates at £5 and can be reserved by ringing Steve Dale on 01482 812750.