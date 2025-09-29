Big Brother is back - but when will it be on TV this week? 📺👁

Big Brother has returned for a new series on ITV.

The live launch took place last night.

But when is the reality show on TV next?

Big Brother has welcomed a new group of housemates. The latest set of civilian contestants stepped into the iconic house during the live launch yesterday (September 28) but one of them will leave mere moments after arriving.

Following the Celebrity version earlier in the summer, ITV has brought the show back for another season this autumn. It is the third broadcaster to have picked up the iconic reality show.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back on hosting duties once again. They were also around for the celeb season back in the summer.

The full cast for the 2025 season of Big Brother was revealed during the live launch last night (September 28). Three of the new housemates are already at risk of eviction - and their fate will be revealed very soon.

But when can you expect an update from the Big Brother house? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Big Brother on TV next?

Big Brother will start its 2025 season in September | ITV

The show will return with its first proper episode after last night’s (September 28) live launch in just a matter of hours. It will be back on ITV2 tonight (September 29) and will reveal which of the three housemates with the evil eye will be evicted.

Big Brother’s next episode will be on the tele at 9pm this evening. It is due to run for approximately an hour and is followed by Live & Late once again.

Is Big Brother on TV every day?

The iconic reality show is set to run for most of the week, according to the TV schedule. It will air new episodes from Sunday to Friday night.

However, a bit like Love Island, viewers will get a break on Saturday nights including this coming Saturday (October 4). It will be back on Sunday (October 5).

When is the first Big Brother eviction?

One of the big parts of the show is the live eviction episodes and you might be wondering how long the housemates will get before the threat of one emerges. It is happening sooner than you may have expected.

Three of the new housemates were put at risk mere moments after arriving last night (September 28). It will be revealed in this evening’s (September 29) episode which one left.

Another Big Brother eviction is due to take place on Friday night (October 3). The live eviction will start at 9pm and will run until 10pm.

