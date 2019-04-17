Beverley Craven back on tour after cancer treatment and heading to Harrogate Royal Hall

BRIT Award winning singer-songwriter Beverley Craven will be back on tour with Woman to Woman alongside Julia Fordham and Judie Tzuke including a Harrogate date later this year.

Following a cancer diagnosis last year, the singer had a double mastectomy and lymph node clearance. She has just completed a 5-month course of chemotherapy.

The June tour was rescheduled from March to allow Beverley to undergo treatment.With the support of Judie and Julia,Beverley has vowed to continue with the tour and album

Beverley, Julia and Judie have developed a powerful bond in a very short space of time. The Woman to Woman project has let each artist grow and develop creatively with mutual support and friendship. Debut Singles for the album ‘Safe’ and ‘If’ now hold an even more powerful poignancy.

It was the early nineties when Beverley Craven achieved massive success with atmospheric piano ballad Promise Me, a romantic favourite with a catchy, unforgettable chorus that reached the top 3 and spent six weeks in the Top 10.

Such was the song’s impact, and the success of her eponymous debut album – 1.2 million copies sold and also going top 3 – that Beverley took home the coveted award for Best British Newcomer at the BRIT Awards in 1992.

A seasoned live performer, Beverley has recorded five studio albums, scoring another Top 40 with sophomore effort Love Scenes, and has clocked up an impressive 68 weeks on the Official Albums Chart.

Beverley said: “To be touring as a trio is quite simply a dream come true! We are all huge fans of each other’s work so to be able to come together is something special. Woman To Woman is a celebration of live music and sisterhood.

"The tour will be full of passion and performed from the heart! We cannot wait to share a stage together, create beautiful vocal harmonies with each other and collaborate on some exciting new material.”

Woman to Woman is at Harrogate Royal Hall on Friday June 14.

Ticket: 01423 502116