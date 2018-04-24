Beer festival set to boost Cathedral plans

Ripon is set to raise a glass to fundraising to help renew Ripon Cathedral.

The Cathedral’s beer festival, including live music and family entertainment, will take place on Bank Holiday Monday May 7, 11.30am-5pm, in the Dean’s Garden.

A spokesman said: “The event has been kindly sponsored by CNG a commercial gas supplier based in Harrogate that is committed to supporting the local community and is also delighted to have become a Principal Business Partner.

“We are also grateful to our Principal Business Partners Stratstone BMW and Mini who will be showcasing their latest models at the Beer Festival and also Brewin Dolphin of Leeds for their generous support over the last year.

“Many other local businesses have generously supported this community fundraising event, with a view to raising more funds towards the proposed new development plans. Ripon Cathedral Renewed, supporting the Dean’s development plans for a 21st Century Cathedral.”