Beatles night in Harrogate with Sgt Pepper

The Beatles’ greatest album - perhaps - wil be the latest subject of Harrogate’s popular Vinyl Sessions event next week in a fundraiser for Harrogate Hospital.

Held at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Wednesday, November 14, the Fab Four’s best-selling and influential Sgt Pepper will be played on magnificent vintage hi-hi.

The classic Beatles album from the ‘Summer of Love’ in 1967, it has now sold more than 32 million copies worldwide.

Since Vinyl Sessions was first launched six months ago to raise funds for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity, this event dedicated to classic albums played on vinyl has proved to be quite a hit with music fans

.

Sponsored by Verity Frearson, it kicks off at 7.30pm after a pre-event talk on the album’s history by the Harorgate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Entry is free but advance booking online is advised at www.vinylsessions.org

More news you may be interested in...

Alfie Boe: I will work with Michael Ball agai