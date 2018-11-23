Beano exhibition for Harrogate + fab Pete McKee!

Since bequiffed and bespectacled artist Pete McKee first visited Harrogate gallery RedHouse Originals a few years back his stock has grown and grown.

Now, after the huge success of This Class Works in his native Sheffield earlier in the summer, his latest show will see McKee’s work return to Harrogate to this most cooly rock n roll of galleries.

Harrogate show - Yorkshire artist Pete McKee.

Called Sleeping Giants, the preview will take place tomorrow, Friday where fans of the likable McKee will see unveiled a selection of rare paintings from across his career.

Highlights will include the iconic Game Boy from 2006, Girl Adventure from 2011 and his portrait of Manchester music legend Mark E Smith from 2008.

Working primarily with emulsion on board, a previous McKee exhibition in Redhouse famously saw him transform the ground floor into a record shop stocked by his paintings of famous album sleeves. His new show will run from November 23 to December 15.

Also launched this week at RedHouse Originals is another exciting new exhibition, this one by Horace Panter, another figure familiar to regulars at the gallery on Cheltenham Mount.

Also the bass player in The Specials, the Pop Artist’s new exhibition is called The Beano 80th Birthday Collection and is produced in conjunction with the official Beano Studios.

These exciting new artworks place Dennis the Menace, Gnasher, Minnie the Minx and others into re-imagined Pop Art paintings, inspired by historic works by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.

Panter's new collection opened in April at Beano Studios London and has since toured the UK.

The launch event for both exhibitions will take place at RedHouse Originalks tomorrow, Friday from 7pm to 9pm.



Robert Macmillan at 108 Fine Art in Harrogate

In the meantime, this weekend in Harrogate sees another top quality exhibition taking place at a different venue.



Passages of Light & Dark at 108 Fine Art will see a selection of recent paintings by master figurative artist Robert Macmillan whose stunning paintings can be found in the collections of The Royal Scottish Academy and JK Rowling. The Rembrandt-influenced artist will be at 108 Fine Art on Cold Bath Road this Saturday afternoon.

The show will run from November 24 to December 15.