For the first time in decades, Gary Lineker isn’t hosting BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year 😱

Gary Lineker is not hosting BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

He has stood down from presenting it - with 2023 his last year.

It comes as he is set to leave Match of the Day as well.

Audiences tuning into BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year tonight will notice a major difference straight away. For the first time in decades, Gary Lineker will not be hosting the ceremony.

It was announced earlier this year that he was standing down from presenting duties on the annual award. It comes ahead of his departure from Match of the Day at the end of the current football season.

The presenting team for the 2024 ceremony has been announced. Here’s all you need to know:

Why isn’t Gary Lineker hosting BBC’s SPOTY 2024?

Gary Lineker. | Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League

The iconic presenter will not be on hosting duties for the 2024 ceremony at MediaCity in Salford tonight (December 17). It was revealed in November that he would not be part of the presenting team - after stepping down from presenting duty.

A spokesperson for the BBC told Sky News: “We can confirm Gary has decided to step down from the team presenting BBC Sports Personality Of The Year. After 23 years, last year's 70th anniversary was his final show."

He will be leaving Match of the Day at the end of the 2024-25 football season. Fans can still expect to see him on hosting duties on BBC for the 2026 world cup, but he will reportedly stand down from the broadcaster completely after that tournament.

Who is hosting BBC’s SPOTY award instead?

A trio of presenters will be on hosting duties for the Sports Personality awards tonight. It includes a group of heavy hitters that viewers will no doubt recognise.

Regular co-host Gabby Logan is returning for an 11th year - having made her SPOTY debut in 2013. While Alex Scott is also back to co-present the awards.

Rounding out the trio is Clare Balding, who has also presented the ceremony before. She also led the BBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics in the summer.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: "Once again, it’s been a nail-biting, thrilling and emotional year of amazing sport. From the Olympics to men’s Euros to records broken across the country and the world, we can’t wait to look back and enjoy it all over again.

“We were spoilt and it’s impossible to know who will receive the awards. Thankfully the audience get to decide who claims the Sports Personality of the Year Award, so we don't have to. Regardless of who wins, it’s sure to be a special evening celebrating sporting greatness and I can’t wait to attend my first in the job.”

The public will have a chance to vote for the winner, with the lines set to open during the ceremony. For more information see our detailed guide here.

Who do you think should win Sports Personality of the Year for 2024? Share your picks and predictions by emailing me: [email protected].