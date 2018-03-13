Bardsey beer fest fun set to pour

Bardsey will host its ever popular Beer Festival on Saturday March 24 from noon until 10pm.

Over 30 barrels of Yorkshire beers and ciders are on offer from breweries across the county, including from such as Maris the Otter (Brew, York), Chippend Ale (Briscoe Brewing, Otley), Cold Bath Gold (Harrogate Brew Company), Labyrinth of Daedalus (Neeps End Brewery, Sheffield) and Wetherby Blonde (Wetherby Brew Company). These sit alongside the award winning Ciders from Orchards of Husthwaite.

For those whose tipple is not beer, there is wine, cider as well as soft drinks and for the fourth year we have our popular Prosecco Bar.

To help soak up the beers there will be Setchfield’s renowned pies and pasties as well as other traditional beer festival fare. To finish the event we have music from the popular group This Way Up.

For the eighth year Reward Capital has stepped forward as the major sponsor. Other key sponsors who have helped the organisers raise over £50k are Clarion Solicitors, HLW Keeble Hawson, Murray Harcourt, and WTJ Insurance.

Spokesman Martin Ward said: “As a result of their generosity we have extended and continued to refurbish the Village Hall.

“Our major sponsors and their guests are entertained on Friday March 23, the day before the Festival. This is to sample the beers on offer and view the many changes made with their money, without their help it wouldn’t have been possible.

“On behalf of the Bardsey Village Hall Development Committee we hope beer and drink lovers will come along and enjoy the day.”

The entry fee is £5 which includes a festival glass and programme.