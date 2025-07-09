Maggie Q in Ballard | Greg Gayne/Prime

Prime Video’s Bosch spin-off Ballard is here - but who is in the cast 🔍

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballard is released on Prime Video today.

Maggie Q stars as the titular character.

But who else is in the cast of the crime show?

They say you can’t have too much of a good thing and Prime Video has embraced that when it comes to the world of Bosch. After the sequel show came to an end, a brand new spin-off has landed on streaming.

Bosch: Legacy concluded earlier this year, but Ballard is about to arrive and fill the gap for fans. Like the original series - and its sequel - this new spin-off is based on the books by Michael Connelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Q leads the cast as the titular character, having debuted in the role in the final season of Bosch: Legacy. But who else will have a role in the show - and will Bosch himself return?

What to expect from Ballard?

Maggie Q in Ballard | Greg Gayne/Prime

The new 10 episode show is based on the Renee Ballard books by Michael Connelly - who also wrote the Bosch novels. The show follows the title character (Maggie Q) as she “leads the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division” and takes on the city’s “most challenging long-forgotten crimes”.

The preview continues: “As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.”

When is Ballard out on Prime Video?

All ten episodes were released on Prime Video today (July 9). Unlike other series on the streamer, Ballard is not being rolled out weekly.

It is available to binge straight away, if you so wish. There is no word yet on whether a second season will arrive in the future.

Who is in the cast of Ballard?

Maggie Q plays the titular character of Detective Renée Ballard - based on the character from the Michael Connelly books. She was first introduced in the final season of Bosch: Legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titus Welliver is returning to play Detective Harry Bosch, returning to a role he has played in both Bosch and its sequel show.

In addition to Q, the series cast includes Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.