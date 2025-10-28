Bake Off fans are not happy about the latest exit 😡🍰📺

The Great British Bake Off held its semi-final tonight.

One of the bakers missed out on a spot in the 2025 final.

But viewers aren’t happy with the judges' decision.

This article contains spoilers for Bake Off series 16 episode 9. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the episode on October 28.

A fan favourite has missed out on making the final of The Great British Bake Off in series 16. The latest episode saw an emotional exit that has had fans questioning the judges.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set a series of extremely tough challenges for the four remaining bakers in tonight’s (October 28) semi-final. It led to an ‘impossible’ decision to send one home - as just three spots in the grand finale were available.

After challenges involving cream horns, sugar domes, and macarons galore, four became three. Recap exactly what happened in the latest episode of Bake Off here.

But fans are not happy with the baker who went home this week. Here’s all you need to know:

Bake Off fans slam judges for ‘wrong decision’ in semi-final

The Great British Bake Off - Paul and Prue

The Great British Bake Off started back in early September with 12 amateurs walking into the tent and nine weeks later just three are left standing. The semi-final proved to be one of the toughest challenges so far and it was a very hard decision for the judges to split the bakers.

In the end, Paul and Prue decided to send Toby home. He had a terrible first day including coming last in the technical and despite his best efforts in the showstopper, he couldn’t save himself.

However, he was a firm favourite among viewers and they have not taken the decision well. Fans quickly took to social media to vent after the result was revealed.

One watcher called it the “wrong decision”. Another added: “No, no, no!”.

A fan echoed: “I know I’m no expert, but wrong decision.” While one said: “Ah poor Toby, I really wanted him in the final, but he made a huge mistake.”

Another viewer wrote: “Tom got the brief wrong and still stayed in.” One added: “My heads boiling. Can’t believe Toby has gone.”

A viewer said: “Omg Toby was robbed!!!! 😭😭😭 Tom’s time was up weeks ago!” Another echoed: “What a travesty! Toby not in the final, crazy!”

