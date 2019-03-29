Harrogate music guru's Black Panther movie encounter

Harrogate’s one-man music industry machine has done it again!

If you are going to hang out with movie people, it might as well be with Hollywood ones.

Dear Reader: Harrogate's worst level crossing + a true rock n roll moment



So far this year music manager and video maker Richard Jones has organised the shoot of Honey G’s second music video, which earned her an invitation to The Brit Awards.

The former St John Fisher’s student also become a featured photographer in Now Magazine and he has released a host of new material on his own label.

.

He even found time to hang out in central London with Paul Arion, director of photography on the Oscar-winning movie Black Panther for Marvel Studios.

But it’s been no overnight success for the former Harrogate-based housing officer.

Having lived in North London, Sheffield and Leeds while pursuing music as a hobby’ for nearly 20 years, he built up trusted contacts in the music industry slowly.

Since setting up his Brexit label, he has released singles by the likes of Real Love, featuring Sharlette, and Stomp featuring Rosie Gaines, the Motown songstress and original member of Prince’s New Power Generation.