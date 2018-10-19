Countryside Live at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground - prices, tickets and what's on at the event

The family farming event is back

What is Countryside Live?

Young handlers 20-month-old Esmay Duddin of Chop Gate, helps brother Corey at the 2017 Countryside Live.''Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Countryside Live is a family friendly event focused on food and farming held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Countryside Live is on the weekend of October 20 and 21.

How do you get there?

The best way to get to the showground is by car. The Great Yorkshire Showground is in Harrogate just off the A661 Wetherby Road and is well sign posted.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen will be special guest at Countryside Live

Use the postcode HG2 8NZ in Sat Navs.

The car park opens at 7.30am and parking is free.

What is on at Countryside Live?

There is a showring for animals with horses, pigs, sheep, cows and even rabbits competing.

The indoor equine arena will play host to show jumping while elsewhere in the grounds there will be birds of prey displays.

For the first time this year there will also be a pop-up pub called the Tipsy Heifer.

And for foodie fans there will be cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Who will be at Countryside Live?

Special guests include Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on the Saturday, October

20 and Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet on the Sunday, October 21.

There will be two live Q&As with the stars at 11am and 3pm each day on the main stage in

the Yorkshire Event Centre followed by book selling and signing next to the stage.

How much are tickets for Countryside Live?

Members of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society are entitled to free entry, on production of their membership card.

Otherwise advance tickets are available online until 5pm Friday here.

Adult Advance £14

Adult on the gate £16

Child advance £7

Child on the gate £8

Family tickets are also available for two adults and up to three children aged under 18.

Family advance* £40

Family on the gate* £45

Note that dogs are not allowed at the event.