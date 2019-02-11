Connery on Harrogate Film Festival's star guest

James Bond actor Sean Connery once said of Harrogate Film Festival’s forthcoming star guest “Mark Cousins is incapable of writing anything about cinema history without making it fascinating.”

He was talking about the British filmmaker and cultural critic’s classic 2004 book The Story of Film which takes the reader from the Silent Era to the computer-aided medium is is today, on the way giving as much weight to Asian cinema as Hollywood, showimg how cinema evolved from Griffith to Almodovar.



A true champion of world cinema, Mark Cousins said: “I wanted to write a pure book, one more focused on the medium than the industry.”

More accustomed to judging at Venice Film Festival, the charming Mark Cousins is visiting the town for a special event in conjunction with Harrogate Film Society and the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers on March 4.



Working with the likes of actress Tilda Swinton, musician Nenah Cherry, rock band Mogwai and Orson Welles’ daughter Beatrice, his huge variety of movies such as A Story of Film and Children and Atomic Living in Dread and Promise bring charm and poetic vision to a wide variety of topics.



To be held in the relaxed setting of Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Monday, March 4 at 7.30pm, Mark Cousins ‘in conversation’ with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser will be followed by a screening of Cousins’ Cannes Film Festival award-winning 2018 film The Eyes of Orson Welles.



Tickets for Harrogate Film Festival are on sale online at www.harrogatefilm.co.uk