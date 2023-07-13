News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

‘Young love, sexual politics and village tensions’ - Pateley Playhouse announces latest adaptation of popular British sitcom

One of the nation’s much-loved comic creations, “The Vicar of Dibley”, will be brought to the stage this summer by the acclaimed actors of Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

“The Vicar of Dibley” is a tale where awkward young love, sexual politics and parochial village tensions clash with hilarious consequences in the cosy enclave of Dibley, Oxfordshire.

The play is based on the famous 1990s sitcom which originally ran on BBC One from 1994 to 2007 and took British viewers by storm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those not familiar with the story, the multi-award winning eccentric comedy was based on a female vicar who was assigned to the village of Dibley following the 1993 changes to the Church of England, which newly permitted the ordination of women – enabling the approval of female priests.

Pateley Bridge Playhouse summer production is set to have audiences booking seats early this summerPateley Bridge Playhouse summer production is set to have audiences booking seats early this summer
Pateley Bridge Playhouse summer production is set to have audiences booking seats early this summer
Most Popular

    Ruth Dodsworth, president of Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (PBDS), said: “The titular village of this classic comedy is turned upside-down upon the arrival of Geraldine Granger as the new vicar.

    “She immediately encounters an eccentric bunch of characters and revitalises the village with many outrageous laughs along the way.”

    The show is the second production Pateley Playhouse will host since renovations transformed the theatre, including a new bar and disabled access which has brought the facilities into the 21st century.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The theatre, which is close to the hearts of the Nidderdale community, sold-out at a record rate with its opening performance, so it is advised to buy tickets early as summer productions are notoriously popular.

    Pateley Playhouse announces adaptation of popular British sitcom - The vicar of DibleyPateley Playhouse announces adaptation of popular British sitcom - The vicar of Dibley
    Pateley Playhouse announces adaptation of popular British sitcom - The vicar of Dibley

    The show is suited to all ages and promises heart-warming comic performances and laughter.

    Mrs Dodsworth said: “The actors of PBDS will be performing with their customary verve in the newly refurbished Pateley Playhouse, one of the cultural jewels of Nidderdale.

    “You really won’t want to miss this!”

    The performances will be held in the Pateley Bridge Playhouse from Monday, July, 21 to Saturday, August, 5, starting at 7.30pm.

    Tickets cost £10 and all ages are welcome.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets are on sale now and bookings can be made via the website: www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk

    Related topics:Church of EnglandOxfordshireBBC OneNidderdaleTickets