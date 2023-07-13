“The Vicar of Dibley” is a tale where awkward young love, sexual politics and parochial village tensions clash with hilarious consequences in the cosy enclave of Dibley, Oxfordshire.

The play is based on the famous 1990s sitcom which originally ran on BBC One from 1994 to 2007 and took British viewers by storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those not familiar with the story, the multi-award winning eccentric comedy was based on a female vicar who was assigned to the village of Dibley following the 1993 changes to the Church of England, which newly permitted the ordination of women – enabling the approval of female priests.

Pateley Bridge Playhouse summer production is set to have audiences booking seats early this summer

Most Popular

Ruth Dodsworth, president of Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (PBDS), said: “The titular village of this classic comedy is turned upside-down upon the arrival of Geraldine Granger as the new vicar.

“She immediately encounters an eccentric bunch of characters and revitalises the village with many outrageous laughs along the way.”

The show is the second production Pateley Playhouse will host since renovations transformed the theatre, including a new bar and disabled access which has brought the facilities into the 21st century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theatre, which is close to the hearts of the Nidderdale community, sold-out at a record rate with its opening performance, so it is advised to buy tickets early as summer productions are notoriously popular.

Pateley Playhouse announces adaptation of popular British sitcom - The vicar of Dibley

The show is suited to all ages and promises heart-warming comic performances and laughter.

Mrs Dodsworth said: “The actors of PBDS will be performing with their customary verve in the newly refurbished Pateley Playhouse, one of the cultural jewels of Nidderdale.

“You really won’t want to miss this!”

The performances will be held in the Pateley Bridge Playhouse from Monday, July, 21 to Saturday, August, 5, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and all ages are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad