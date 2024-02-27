News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Young but incredibly talented trio prepare to make debut at Harrogate International Sunday Series

Rising classical music star are to make their Harrogate debut in the popular Sunday Series this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The award-winning Astatine Trio are to bring their incredible talents to the The Old Swan Hotel on Sunday, March 3 at 11am.

The latest instalment of The Harrogate International Sunday Series will see sisters Berniya and Riya Hamie and guest violinist Maja Horvat perform a diverse and exciting programme featuring classic works by Shostakovich, Haydn and Mendelssohn, as well as a vibrant piano piece by Germaine Tailleferre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having only formed in 2021, The Astatine Trio arfe the youngest musicians in the 2024 Sunday Series yet have already caught the eye of classical music fans.

Most Popular
    The award-winning Astatine Trio are to bring their incredible talents to the The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Sunday, March 3. (Picture contributed)The award-winning Astatine Trio are to bring their incredible talents to the The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Sunday, March 3. (Picture contributed)
    The award-winning Astatine Trio are to bring their incredible talents to the The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Sunday, March 3. (Picture contributed)

    They won First Prize and the Luigi Boccherini Prize at the International Virtuoso & Belcanto Chamber Competition, and joint first prize at the Birmingham International Piano Chamber Music Competition in 2022.

    The trio’s pianist Berniya Hamie said they were honoured to be performing as part of the Sunday Series.

    “We’re really looking forward to meeting a new audience,” she said.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "We haven’t really performed in this part of the UK before and we’ve heard it’s a really great concert series with a rich history.”

    Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals said: “The Harrogate International Sunday Series has been providing a platform to some of the world’s most gifted classical musicians for the last three decades.

    "We’re continuing this great tradition and look forward to welcoming the talented and award-winning Astatine Trio.”

    Tickets: 01423 562 303 or https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

    Related topics:Harrogate