Young but incredibly talented trio prepare to make debut at Harrogate International Sunday Series

The award-winning Astatine Trio are to bring their incredible talents to the The Old Swan Hotel on Sunday, March 3 at 11am.

The latest instalment of The Harrogate International Sunday Series will see sisters Berniya and Riya Hamie and guest violinist Maja Horvat perform a diverse and exciting programme featuring classic works by Shostakovich, Haydn and Mendelssohn, as well as a vibrant piano piece by Germaine Tailleferre.

Having only formed in 2021, The Astatine Trio arfe the youngest musicians in the 2024 Sunday Series yet have already caught the eye of classical music fans.

The award-winning Astatine Trio are to bring their incredible talents to the The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Sunday, March 3. (Picture contributed)

They won First Prize and the Luigi Boccherini Prize at the International Virtuoso & Belcanto Chamber Competition, and joint first prize at the Birmingham International Piano Chamber Music Competition in 2022.

The trio’s pianist Berniya Hamie said they were honoured to be performing as part of the Sunday Series.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting a new audience,” she said.

"We haven’t really performed in this part of the UK before and we’ve heard it’s a really great concert series with a rich history.”

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals said: “The Harrogate International Sunday Series has been providing a platform to some of the world’s most gifted classical musicians for the last three decades.

"We’re continuing this great tradition and look forward to welcoming the talented and award-winning Astatine Trio.”