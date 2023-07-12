News you can trust since 1836
Yorkshire’s biggest poetry festival is to return as Ripon opens it doors to Michael Rosen and more

Yorkshire’s biggest poetry festival is to return this year as Ripon throws its doors open to a welter of talented writers including Michael Rosen.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

Founded in 2016 by a group of Ripon poets and poetry-readers with the aim of bringing together poets of local, regional and national reputation for a varied, accessible; inclusive and entertaining series of events, Ripon Poetry Festival is back for the sixth time from September 21 to October 1 in venues across the city.

The weekend of poetry readings, performances, workshops and book launches for poetry-lovers of all ages boasts a high calibre line-up, including:Adisa the Verbaliser, Hadley-James Hoyles, Alison Carr, Robert Powell and Sarah Wimbush, poetry-workshops for children, the launch of this year’s festival anthologies and an evening with theatre legend Barrie Rutter.

There will also be the world premiere of a chamber oratorio by Tim Harrison and Andy Croft.

Coming to Ripon Poetry Festival - Children's author, poet, presenter, political columnist and broadcaster Michael Rosen. (Picture by Jane Coltman)Coming to Ripon Poetry Festival - Children's author, poet, presenter, political columnist and broadcaster Michael Rosen. (Picture by Jane Coltman)
    More information at: www.riponpoetryfestival.co.uk

