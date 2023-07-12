Yorkshire’s biggest poetry festival is to return as Ripon opens it doors to Michael Rosen and more
Founded in 2016 by a group of Ripon poets and poetry-readers with the aim of bringing together poets of local, regional and national reputation for a varied, accessible; inclusive and entertaining series of events, Ripon Poetry Festival is back for the sixth time from September 21 to October 1 in venues across the city.
The weekend of poetry readings, performances, workshops and book launches for poetry-lovers of all ages boasts a high calibre line-up, including:Adisa the Verbaliser, Hadley-James Hoyles, Alison Carr, Robert Powell and Sarah Wimbush, poetry-workshops for children, the launch of this year’s festival anthologies and an evening with theatre legend Barrie Rutter.
There will also be the world premiere of a chamber oratorio by Tim Harrison and Andy Croft.
More information at: www.riponpoetryfestival.co.uk