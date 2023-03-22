Yorkshire Film Archive's movie about Harrogate’s past sells out again at the Odeon
An incredible archive movie about Harrogate’s past has sold out – again.
First scheduled to be shown at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film led to an extra screening.
Now another screening arranged for Monday, March 27 has also sold out.
This incredibly popular documentary features an amazing variety of archive footage – the people, places, events and everyday life in Harrogate and Knaresborough in the 20th century.
Curated and presented by the Yorkshire Film Archive in conjunction with Harrogate Film Society, the film features footage of coronation celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and King George VI in 1937.
It also includes 1970s news footage of the filming in Harrogate of Agatha, starring Dustin Hoffman and Vanessa Redgrave.
Meanwhile, the film society’s season finale social event on Monday, April 3 at the Odeon will feature Hive (15), a drama set in Kosovo.