News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
7 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
1 hour ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Yorkshire Film Archive's movie about Harrogate’s past sells out again at the Odeon

An incredible archive movie about Harrogate’s past has sold out – again.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:49 GMT

First scheduled to be shown at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film led to an extra screening.

Now another screening arranged for Monday, March 27 has also sold out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This incredibly popular documentary features an amazing variety of archive footage – the people, places, events and everyday life in Harrogate and Knaresborough in the 20th century.

First shown at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film led to further screenings. (Picture Gerard Binks)
First shown at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film led to further screenings. (Picture Gerard Binks)
First shown at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film led to further screenings. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Most Popular

    Curated and presented by the Yorkshire Film Archive in conjunction with Harrogate Film Society, the film features footage of coronation celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and King George VI in 1937.

    It also includes 1970s news footage of the filming in Harrogate of Agatha, starring Dustin Hoffman and Vanessa Redgrave.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Meanwhile, the film society’s season finale social event on Monday, April 3 at the Odeon will feature Hive (15), a drama set in Kosovo.

    HarrogateOdeonHarrogate OdeonFilmElizabeth IIKnaresborough