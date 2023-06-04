News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day

Yorkshire Comic Con 2023: Amazing photos of guests dressed as characters from Star Wars and Marvel at comic con held in Harrogate attended by John Cleese

Harrogate hosted the 2023 Yorkshire Comic Con and was attended by Monty Python comedian John Cleese - here are some of the highlights from the event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

The comic con event took place at the Yorkshire Event Centre, the location of the Great Yorkshire Show, and welcomed celebrities as well as pop culture, comic, TV and film enthusiasts who dressed up as their favourite fictional characters. This is the first time the event has been held in Harrogate.

Celebrity guests included Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Netflix series Wednesday. The line-up also included John Cleese, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Zach Gilligan from Gremlins.

Many fans of the event and TV and film dressed up as their favourite characters from Marvel and Star Wars films including Catwoman, Captain America, Princess Leia and more. Here are some of the best photos taken on the day.

Mal Yeo dressed as Captain America.

1. Harrogate Comic Con

Mal Yeo dressed as Captain America. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Kimberley Ellis dressed as Catwoman.

2. Harrogate Comic Con

Kimberley Ellis dressed as Catwoman. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A group dressed as Cosplay characters (left to right) Tia Holland, as Moxxie, Aziraphale George, as Asmodeus, Finney Kennedy, as Fizzarolli, and Lauren De Laloe, as Millie.

3. Harrogate Comic Con

A group dressed as Cosplay characters (left to right) Tia Holland, as Moxxie, Aziraphale George, as Asmodeus, Finney Kennedy, as Fizzarolli, and Lauren De Laloe, as Millie. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Rebecca Hargreaves dressed as Princess Leia.

4. Harrogate Comic Con

Rebecca Hargreaves dressed as Princess Leia. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MarvelHarrogate