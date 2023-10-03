Yorkshire-born soprano is to light up special night for Vocalis as it launches 50th anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vocalis will present ‘Best of Baroque Come and Sing’ on Saturday, October 21 at St Peter’s Church on Cambridge Road in Harrogate.

As befits a special occasion, they are bringing a special guest – Yorkshire-born soprano Eleonore Cockerham, who will sing some beautiful arias and ensemble pieces.

The international singer will light up the lilting pastoral Domine Deus from Vivaldi's Gloria and the virtuosic fireworks of Let the bright seraphim from Handel's Samson.

Harrogate musical highlight - Yorkshire-born soprano Eleonore Cockerham will sing some beautiful arias and ensemble pieces.at the Vocalis concert at St Peter's Church. (Picture contributed)

The concert will also include excerpts from Bach’s Magnificat, Purcell’s Hail Bright Cecilia, Handel’s Solomon and the little-known Maria Xavier Peruchona’s Cessate Tympana.

Vocalis’ dynamic musical director Alexander Kyle will conduct, and John Longstaff renowned musician and director of music and organist at St Peter’s Church will accompany.

Founded in 1974 as Harrogate Chamber Singers, Vocalis is a mixed-voice choir of experienced and enthusiastic singers, singing both accompanied and unaccompanied music from the 15th to the 21st century.

A registered charity, Vocalis sings up to five concerts a year.

Singers of all ages and abilities who can read music are invited to join Vocalis for this event with a workshop for all-comers at 1pm at St Peter’s.

More celebrations for the choir’s 50th anniversary will follow in 2024.

Admission for the concert at 6pm is £10 for adults, students £5, under 19’s and essential companions/carers go free.