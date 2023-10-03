News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Yorkshire-born soprano is to light up special night for Vocalis as it launches 50th anniversary celebrations

A popular Harrogate chamber choir is to launch its 50th anniversary celebrations with a night of glorious Baroque masterpieces.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vocalis will present ‘Best of Baroque Come and Sing’ on Saturday, October 21 at St Peter’s Church on Cambridge Road in Harrogate.

As befits a special occasion, they are bringing a special guest – Yorkshire-born soprano Eleonore Cockerham, who will sing some beautiful arias and ensemble pieces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The international singer will light up the lilting pastoral Domine Deus from Vivaldi's Gloria and the virtuosic fireworks of Let the bright seraphim from Handel's Samson.

Harrogate musical highlight - Yorkshire-born soprano Eleonore Cockerham will sing some beautiful arias and ensemble pieces.at the Vocalis concert at St Peter's Church. (Picture contributed)Harrogate musical highlight - Yorkshire-born soprano Eleonore Cockerham will sing some beautiful arias and ensemble pieces.at the Vocalis concert at St Peter's Church. (Picture contributed)
Harrogate musical highlight - Yorkshire-born soprano Eleonore Cockerham will sing some beautiful arias and ensemble pieces.at the Vocalis concert at St Peter's Church. (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

    The concert will also include excerpts from Bach’s Magnificat, Purcell’s Hail Bright Cecilia, Handel’s Solomon and the little-known Maria Xavier Peruchona’s Cessate Tympana.

    Vocalis’ dynamic musical director Alexander Kyle will conduct, and John Longstaff renowned musician and director of music and organist at St Peter’s Church will accompany.

    Founded in 1974 as Harrogate Chamber Singers, Vocalis is a mixed-voice choir of experienced and enthusiastic singers, singing both accompanied and unaccompanied music from the 15th to the 21st century.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A registered charity, Vocalis sings up to five concerts a year.

    Singers of all ages and abilities who can read music are invited to join Vocalis for this event with a workshop for all-comers at 1pm at St Peter’s.

    More celebrations for the choir’s 50th anniversary will follow in 2024.

    Admission for the concert at 6pm is £10 for adults, students £5, under 19’s and essential companions/carers go free.

    Tickets are available on the door or in advance via https://www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk/

    Related topics:HarrogateYorkshireHandel