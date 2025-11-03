The fallout and celebrations are set to continue after this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw

CM Punk returns to WWE Monday Night Raw as your new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Second City Saint is scheduled to make an appearance this evening, while the World Tag Team titles will also be defended.

Here’s your WWE Monday Night Raw preview, including what time to tune in to watch on Netflix live in the UK.

It’s set to be a celebratory episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this evening, with the fallout from last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event sure to take the front seat on this evening’s show.

After a hard-fought battle, CM Punk has once again emerged as your World Heavyweight Champion, besting Jey Uso in a thrilling encounter which was more back-and-forth than perhaps a lot of people had thought would occur. We saw spears through barricades, an onslaught of superkicks, but eventually it took two GTS’ from Punk to finally put away Main Event Jey Uso.

So what now for the Second City Saint? Will he throw his hat in the ring for the upcoming tournament to determine who John Cena’s opponent will be at his final appearance next month at the final Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025? Will The Vision be keeping a sharp eye on him, and what now of Uso?

Does he start to adopt the mentality of his cousin, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and become a little more vicious in his attempt to retake the World Heavyweight Championship?

Alongside a scheduled appearance from our new World Heavyweight Champion, the World Tag Team Championships are being put on the line by their current fighting duo, and Penta looks to earn a measure of revenge against his current nemesis, El Grande Americano... and the Americanos that have been helping the “luchador” in recent weeks.

What time is WWE Monday Night Raw starting in the UK this evening?

This evening’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is due to start on Netflix in the United Kingdom at 12am GMT on November 4 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after its broadcast.

What’s been announced so far for WWE Monday Night Raw?

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend their tag team tiles against the team of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on this evening's episode of Monday Night Raw | WWE/Netflix

World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) v The Judgement Day

The World Tag Team Champions, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, are set to defend their gold for the very first time. In a show of confidence, they are offering an immediate rematch to the very men they beat for the belts: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgement Day.

For Styles and Lee, this is a chance to prove their championship win was no fluke and solidify their new reign. For Balor and McDonagh, it's an immediate opportunity to reclaim their titles and prove that the new champions are nothing more than transitional.

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria v The Kabuki Warriors

The women’s tag team division is on fire, and this match is set to throw more fuel on it. Last week, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria had a fantastic showing but ultimately failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship from Charlotte & Alexa Bliss. Before they could even register the loss, the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) stormed the ring and attacked everyone in sight.

Tonight, Bayley and Valkyria have a chance at redemption as they go head-to-head with their attackers. With the division heating up, a victory for either team would be a huge statement and could very well earn them the next shot at the tag team champions.

Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella v Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

A huge test is on deck for Stephanie Vaquer, who will team up with her new mentor, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Nikki has taken Vaquer firmly under her wing, but they face a monumental challenge in their very first outing as a team.

They will face off against two of The Judgement Day's most dangerous members, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. This match will be the ultimate test of veteran savvy versus faction-bred ruthlessness, as another powerful team looks to make its mark in the healthy women's tag division.

Penta v El Grande Americano

In what promises to be a spectacular singles bout, Penta will take on El Grande Americano, but will Americano once again be helped out through an appearance from the rest of Los Americanos, who will no doubt be at ringside to support their man?

Expect fast-paced action and plenty of shenanigans in this one - and maybe someone to watch Penta’s back during the encounter?

What were the results from last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event?

CM Punk is now a two-time World Heavyweight Champion after capturing the vacant title at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event. | WWE

To be a Drew McIntyre fan sometimes is to despair - but alongside the CM Punk victory, here are the quick results from last weekend’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Saturday Night’s Main Event - December 1 results

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk defeated Jey Uso to win the vacant championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) defeated Rusev and Penta to retain the championship

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton (c) to win the championship

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the championship

Bayley defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Encore presentations of Saturday Night’s Main Event can be streamed through the WWE’s Official YouTube Channel.

