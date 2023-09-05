WW2 nostalgia is to return as Harrogate actor stars in Badapple Theatre's wartime double bill

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highly-rated company based in Green Hammerton’s new venture coincides with the current 100th anniversary celebrations for Harrogate’s war memorial and the schedule includes Harrogate dates.

Renowned for touring village halls and rural locations usually overlooked by most theatre companies, the latest Badapple Theatre tour will feature two thematically-linked short shows bursting with quality writing, performing and nostalgic music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Kernel is a witty and nostalgic tale written by Danny Mellor about – a grandad determined to honour his Second World War comrades and leave a long-lasting legacy of his own.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate’s own Ellen Carnazza will star in The Land Girl, part of Badapple Theatre's wartime double bill. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

This fast-paced and witty one-man show will see talented – and busy actor Richard Galloway play all 13 roles.

The Land Girl captures the ‘can-do’ spirit of the ladies who kept Britain fed during the hardships of the Second World War on the home front.

Inspired by actual stories from Yorkshire’s Land Army ‘girls’ collected by Badapple Theatre’s founder, director and writer Kate Bramley with songs and reminiscences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate’s own Ellen Carnazza will star in this one-woman show, performing songs by SONY Award-winning singer songwriter Jez Lowe.

Tour dates

September 10: Aldborough Village Hall.

September 13: Bishop Monkton Village.

September 15 : West Park United Reform Church, Harrogate.

September 16: Lockington Village Hall.

September 17 : Green Hammerton Village Hall.

The tour is being kindly supported by Arts Council England distributing funds from The National Lottery.

The last quarter of a century has seen Badapple Theatre Company become one of the UK's most vibrant and prolific touring companies.

Launched in 1998 by Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate, Badapple Theatre recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small but hugely talented company travels with its own stage, full set, lights, sound and experienced performers, bringing a full theatre experience into lesser-known community spaces.

The Yorkshire Post hailed it for delivering “West End standards at a fraction of the cost.”