World class line-up is coming to Harrogate International Sunday Series to mark its 30th anniversary

It’s just days until the launch of the 30th anniversary edition of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

A world class line-up will feature in five Sunday morning coffee concerts held in the intimate and lovely setting of the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate from January to April.

This year’s programme will star clarinettist Robert Plane with pianist Tim Horton, pianist Daniel Lebhardt, the Astatine Trio (piano, violin and cello), pianist Clare Hammond, and violinist Hyeyoon Park with pianist Zlata Chochieva.

Opening the 30th anniversary year on January 28 will be clarinettist Robert Plane who shone as a musician-in-residence at Harrogate’s summer music festival.

Coming to Harrogate International Sunday Series - Pianist Clare Hammond will follow on March 24, playing innovative, diverse works. (Picture contributed)

Robert will perform a programme by 20th century and contemporary composers, complemented by Brahms’ Sonata in F minor, Op.120, No. 1.

In the first of two concerts featuring pianists, Daniel Lebhardt will take to the stage on February 18 with a programme including Romantic works by Brahms and Scriabin alongside pieces by influential Hungarian composers Bartok and Ligeti.

Pianist Clare Hammond will follow on March 24, playing innovative, diverse works by Hélène de Montgeroult, Clara Schumann, Ravel, Coleridge-Taylor, Spanish post Romantic Isaac Albéniz, and contemporary composer Edmund Finnis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, March 3 will see rising stars the Astatine Trio, an award-winning trio of piano, violin and cello, performing a traditional programme comprising Haydn, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Tailleferre.

The 2024 programme will culminate on April 14, when acclaimed violinist Hyeyoon Park and pianist Zlata Chochieva will perform.