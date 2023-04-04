Witty new play by legendary John Godber at Harrogate Theatre is more Marks & Sparks than Marxism

Prolific playwright John Godber’s latest play may revive memories of the glory days of Bouncers and Up N Under, writes Graham Chalmers, but its themes are bang up to date.

Running until this Saturday in association with Harrogate Theatre, Living On Fresh Air mixes the personal with the global to entertaining and, occasionally, touching effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centring on the story of a long-married couple played by Godber himself and his wife Jane Thornton who are joined by their grown-up son (played by Peter McMillan) when they take up hill walking on retirement, there’s plenty of comic banter and terrific characterisation.

Running at Harrogate Theatre until Saturday - John Godber and Jane Thornton in Living On Fresh Air.

Most Popular

But the script soon heads off in a new direction towards the impact of Covid, the cost of living crisis and a Britain spiralling hopelessly into the mud.

It all works a treat – and the packed audience lap it up – until the second half throws the story into the future to show how cost and decline has not only become imbedded in the UK but got a lot worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living On Fresh Air never loses its wit or charm but Godber’s cri de coeur against apathy is weakened by the play’s own pessimism.

Still, it comes as a relief that this Yorkshire legend’s new play is less Marx and more Marks and Sparks, a perfect sitcom rather than an agit-prop revival.

Living On Fresh Air runs at Harrogate Theatre until Saturday, April 8.