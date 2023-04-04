News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
13 minutes ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
37 minutes ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
52 minutes ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
2 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
2 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog

Witty new play by legendary John Godber at Harrogate Theatre is more Marks & Sparks than Marxism

Review: The John Godber Company presents Living On Fresh Air, Harrogate Theatre

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

Prolific playwright John Godber’s latest play may revive memories of the glory days of Bouncers and Up N Under, writes Graham Chalmers, but its themes are bang up to date.

Running until this Saturday in association with Harrogate Theatre, Living On Fresh Air mixes the personal with the global to entertaining and, occasionally, touching effect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Centring on the story of a long-married couple played by Godber himself and his wife Jane Thornton who are joined by their grown-up son (played by Peter McMillan) when they take up hill walking on retirement, there’s plenty of comic banter and terrific characterisation.

Running at Harrogate Theatre until Saturday - John Godber and Jane Thornton in Living On Fresh Air.Running at Harrogate Theatre until Saturday - John Godber and Jane Thornton in Living On Fresh Air.
Running at Harrogate Theatre until Saturday - John Godber and Jane Thornton in Living On Fresh Air.
Most Popular

    But the script soon heads off in a new direction towards the impact of Covid, the cost of living crisis and a Britain spiralling hopelessly into the mud.

    It all works a treat – and the packed audience lap it up – until the second half throws the story into the future to show how cost and decline has not only become imbedded in the UK but got a lot worse.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Living On Fresh Air never loses its wit or charm but Godber’s cri de coeur against apathy is weakened by the play’s own pessimism.

    Still, it comes as a relief that this Yorkshire legend’s new play is less Marx and more Marks and Sparks, a perfect sitcom rather than an agit-prop revival.

    Living On Fresh Air runs at Harrogate Theatre until Saturday, April 8.

    For tickets, visit: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

    John GodberHarrogate Theatre