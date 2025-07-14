Two nights out of three isn’t bad, right? Social media reacts to Drake’s final set at Wireless 2025

Some fans were left disappointed at the conclusion of Wireless Festival 2025 this past weekend.

Although many enjoyed two days of performances and noteworthy guests joining Drake during his sets, Sunday’s performance left some scratching their heads.

Here’s how social media reacted to the final day at Wireless 2025, alongside what Drake performed - and who he performed with - during this year’s festival.

Wireless 2025 wrapped over the weekend in London, with Drake headlining all three days and introducing a ‘who’s who’ of special guests throughout most of his performances.

The Canadian rapper on Friday brought out the illustrious Lauryn Hill to perform three songs with him, including a cover of The Fugees ‘Ready or Not,’with Bryson Tiller and Mario also joining the artist on stage during the first night.

Drake performed across all three nights at Wireless 2025, however one headline performance left some fans disappointed with the shortness of the slot. | Getty Images/Canva/Reddit

But it would be Drake's third set that would elicit disappointment from some fans who only bought tickets to the final night of the festival. The artist, according to reports, only played for 40 minutes with only Reema and Vybz Kartel joining him during the set.

The BBC reported that the rapper ‘looked agitated’ compared to his demeanour the previous nights, with some speculation regarding the ardent curfew the festival had to meet on Sunday evening.

Originally, Drake was meant to perform two separate sets on Sunday, according to the official Wireless 2025 timetable, however the planned first set was removed from the timetable in the afternoon ahead of his set.

That’s led some fans to express their disappointment on social media, with many upset about the brevity of his Sunday performance.

What has social media reaction been to Wireless 2025?

Ahead of the festival, there were concerns over a lack of communication regarding this year’s event - mainly the ‘last-minute’ scheduling of acts and the timetables for each day being released the morning of the performances.

But it would be Drake’s performance on Sunday that would cause the most commotion with fans, with one in particular addressing the situation on r/WirelessFestival , stating they had come all the way from Australia to see him perform that evening.

“A big reason why I came this far was to see Drake,” they wrote, “yet [he] comes out and does a 40 minute DJ set and isn’t even the one performing half the time. How can the headliner have the shortest set of the day?”

Another on the subreddit made comparisons between Wireless 2025 and another music festival, telling readers that: “going from Glastonbury to Wireless within 2 weeks was a huge mistake; this was the worst festival I've ever been to”

There was confusion also when the first Drake set was removed from the timetable on Sunday afternoon, with a Redditor writing: “Drake is meant to perform at 6:25pm but cut him off and now he’s playing at 8:45pm and curfew is at 9:30pm, not worth the wait we started going home” while someone commented under that post “Vibes are kinda off too, lots of pushing and shoving, queue jumping, not like yesterday [Saturday] and Friday.”

The general consensus so far though is that while Friday and Saturday were incredible days at Finsbury Park, the conclusion of the festival felt more a whimper than a bang.

What did Drake perform during Wireless 2025?

According to Setlist.FM , Drake performed the following songs across all three nights at Wireless 2025.

Were you at Wireless 2025 this weekend? What were your experiences at the festival compared to others who have taken to social media? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.