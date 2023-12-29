Widely-admired Harrogate cultural gem is to mark 30 glorious years with glittering international line-up

The countdown is on to the launch of a world class line-up to mark the 30th anniversary year of Harrogate International Sunday Series.

This year’s five concerts – featuring clarinettist Robert Plane with pianist Tim Horton, pianist Daniel Lebhardt, the Astatine Trio (piano, violin and cello), pianist Clare Hammond, and violinist Hyeyoon Park with pianist Zlata Chochieva – will blend tradition and innovation in a series of riveting programmes set to be launched next month at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

As part of the anniversary celebrations for this acclaimed cultural event, which has been bringing the world’s most talented musicians to Harrogate for the last three decades, music fans who books tickets for the whole programme are being offered a discount of 10%.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’re delighted to unveil the programme for Harrogate International Sunday Series 2024, which once again brings some of the world’s most talented classical and chamber musicians to Yorkshire.

Coming to Harrogate - Brilliant violinist Hyeyoon Park is part of a world class line-up to mark the 30th anniversary year of Harrogate International Sunday Series. (Picture contributed)

"While celebrating our 30th anniversary, this year’s programme is decidedly forward-looking, featuring award-winning young performers and platforming an exciting blend of both traditional and innovative works.”

Opening the 30th anniversary year on Sunday, January 28 will be clarinettist Robert Plane – back by popular demand, having shone as a musician-in-residence at Harrogate’s summer music festival. Robert will perform a programme by 20th century and contemporary composers, complemented by Brahms’ Sonata in F minor, Op.120, No. 1.

Closing the series on Sunday, April 15 will be acclaimed violinist Hyeyoon Park and pianist Zlata Chochieva who will perform Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, sonatas by Mozart, Debussy and Grieg, and Distance de fée by influential 20th century Japanese composer, Tōru Takemitsu.

In between, the Sunday morning coffee concerts at the will also include wonderful pianists Daniel Lebhardt and Clare Hammond plus rising stars the Astatine Trio, an award-winning trio of piano, violin and cello who will perform a traditional programme comprising Haydn, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Tailleferre..