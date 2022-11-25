Why we love doing Harrogate Theatre panto by legendary funnyman Tim Stedman

Some of the leading cast members of Harrogate Theatre's new production of Aladdin, including Howard Chadwick, Colin Kiyani, a giant panda called Pandora, played by Stephanie Costi, and Tim Stedman, right.

Incredibly, comic actor Tim Stedman's role as Wishee Washee in Aladdin is the 22nd time the talented comic actor has appeared in Harrogate Theatre's annual festive feast of fun.

"Harrogate has a pantomime with a proper story and a big heart," said Tim.

"I'm always humbled to be surrounded by so many talented individuals from Marcus Romer (director), Nic Lacey (musical director) to David Lee (choreographer).

"Everyone at the theatre cares; it's a very creative team and a great environment to work in.

"Harrogate's panto is designed to appeal to everyone from three-years-old to 93.

"And it's staged in a beautiful chocolate box of a theatre in one of the most picturesque towns in the whole country.

"There’s simply no better place to be doing panto than Harrogate.

"We keep on doing it because we love it."

An important part of Christmas time for legions of families and schoolchildren across the Harrogate district, the official launch of Aladdin took place on Friday, November 25 in front of an excited audience.

For Tim Stedman, still the effervescent maestro of slapstick humour and crowd interaction, Christmas isn’t Christmas without it.

The rapport with the public is part of the reason that Tim, who trained originally at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, keeps coming back to Harrogate.

But it’s not the only reason.

Over the years, the hilarious Tim has forged a wonderful comic partnership in the panto with the talented Howard Chadwick who, in Aladdin, is once again playing the role of the Dame.

"I don't think there's anyone I'd rather be up there on stage with than Howard," said Tim.

"It's great working together. It feels special and unique."

Once praised by Sir Ian McKellan for rejecting celebrity stars and ‘adult’ humour, Harrogate panto flies the flag for a family-friendly production mixing fun with intelligence, comedy with visually spectacular set-pieces.

Traditional but in touch.

Aladdin runs at Harrogate Theatre until Sunday, January 15, 2023.

