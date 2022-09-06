Why Thorner Victory Hall is the home of great English folk and Americana music

Talented singer-songwriter Edwina Hayes is playing at Thorner Victory Hall.

First up on Friday, September 23at 7.30pm is a double bill featuring Edwina Hayes, the Irish born singer-songwriter based in the East Riding, an accomplished singer-songwriter who has toured with Jools Holland, Van Morrison, Nanci Griffith and Loudon Wainwright III.

Edwina will share the bill with another talented performer Gary Stewart, who was last seen on stage at the Victory Hall with his stunning Graceland band and who also plays drums for the fantastic Hope & Social as a sideline.

Looking further ahead, in complete contrast, Thorner Victory Hall is presenting a traditional Bavarian-style Oktoberfest.

Taking place on Saturday, October 15 from 7pm, expect plenty of beer, Frankenfeast monster sausages and two live sets from German Bier Keller Oompah Band YV Bayerische Blaskapelle.

