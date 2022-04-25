Why legendary 1960s drummer still comes to Harrogate and why The Hollies may never stop

Drummer Bobby Elliott, who joined one of the most successful bands of all time just in time to play on their big first hit Stay in 1963, told the Harrogate Advertiser they were already planning their schedule for 2023.

“We’ve got dates in Australia and New Zealand pencilled in for next year,” he said.

Still sitting pretty - The Hollies today with original members Bobby Elliott (in the back in the hat) and Tony Hicks, seated, front left.

“The band has been blessed with a plethora of great songs over the years.

“There’s still an amazing feeling at the end of the show when we’ve played I’m Alive or He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.

“It’s hard giving that up.”

Not that still performing at the highest level 50 years after those famous hits of the 1960s is exactly easy.

The Hollies pictured in 1964 on the cover of the Stay album.

“My little index finger is fused bent over now thanks to whacking the snare drum and cymbals so much.

“But as long as my legs and arms keep going, I will keep playing,” said Bobby, who is aged 80.

“The band got together before the tour do see if we could still do it. It was wonderful.

“At my age, you need to keep yourself fit and eat well.”

Part of that healthy routine for the brilliant drummer who was born in Burnley at the time of Pearl Harbour but who now lives in Skipton, is frequent visits to Harrogate to his favourite restaurant.

Bobby said: “I come to Harrogate regularly. I always go to William & Victoria and sit in the downstairs bistro.

“It’s wonderful. I wouldn’t dream of going anywhere else.”

Fans who catch The Hollies when they stop off at York Barbican next month, will be spoilt for choice when it comes to the setlist.

The band have scored 30 chart singles in the UK and 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, including On A Carousel, Carrie Anne, Bus Stop, Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress, I Can't Let Go, Jennifer Eccles and The Air That I Breathe.

While fellow founder member Graham Nash left in 1968 to form Crosby, Stills and Nash and lead singer Allan Clarke retired in 1999, lead guitarist Tony Hicks is still there and it’s still Bobby Elliott providing the all-essential backbeat.

“My job is to create the excitement and make the guys sound even better,” he said.

“If you listen to those early hits like Stay and Just One Look, the drums are there making an impact straight from the opening bars.”

As famous and successful as they are, The Hollies, like The Kinks, don't quite get the full credit their incredible back catalogue deserves.

Perhaps it’s because both are essentially pop bands without the cool factor music critics often demand.

“You could never put us in a pigeonhole,” says Bobby who opens up on his life in The Hollies in his fascinating autobiography It Ain't Heavy, It's My Story.

“We always changed our style a lot as we went along.

“Some people don’t realise all our biggest songs are by the same band.”