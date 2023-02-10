Why Harry’s Walking Tour is linking up with Cold Bath Club House in Harrogate and how you can join in the fun
Harry’s Walking Tour has linked up with Cold Bath Club House in Harrogate for a new series of unique food and beer events.
Harry Satloka is inviting revellers to join him - by booking first - and the esteemed Rory Gilbert, mixologist and General Manger of Cold Bath Club House and on the first Thursday of every month for An Evening With Rory and Harry.
Located on King’s Road, each of the evenings will feature tastings, nibbles and short stories hosted by Rory and Garry with special guests.
An Evening With Rory and Harry: 2023 Calendar
Thursday, March 2
Tasting beers through time
19.00 arrival for 19.30 start.
Discover the story of six sensational beers, ales from England, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Japan and France accompanied by a delicious selection of paired Barcuterie.
Thursday, April 6
All that sparkles isn't Champagne
19.00 arrival for 19.30 start
Champagne may be famous for its sparkling wine but the stuff was actually invented by us Brits.
What's more, we are getting blooming good at making it! Along with English sparkling wines we will be trying what bubbles the rest of the world has to offer.
Thursday, May 4
Prohibition Cocktail masterclass
19.00 arrival for 19.30 start
Learn all about 1920s America and make some of the most popular (and illegal) drinks of the time.
A cocktail masterclass where we will learn to make three different cocktails and discover the prohibitions darkest secrets, whilst looking fabulous.
For the rest of this year’s calendar, visit www.freewalkingtourharrogate.cok