As of writing, we are only a week and a half away from finding out who has been crowned this year’s Christmas Number 1 - with 27 acts all vying for the title this year.

The hotly contested affair is one of those British Christmas traditions that even the most ardent of music-haters cannot help but bring themselves to the proverbial “water cooler” to discuss who they think might pick up this year's gong.

There are a host of re-issues of some of the yuletide favourites, including East 17 and Mariah Carey, through to the rise of modern pop icons such as Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan all also vying to complete what has been, for them, an incredibly meteoric 2024.

So who is still in the running to pick up the Christmas Number 1 this year and when will we find out who is set to join Wham!, Rage Against the Machine and many other former Christmas Number 1 champs?

How does a musician qualify to enter the Christmas Chart race?

I’ve often thought this myself whenever I’ve bragged I could write a Christmas Number 1: the song or album must be released before the official chart week, which typically starts on a Friday and ends on a Thursday. For the Christmas chart specifically, the music needs to be released early enough to accumulate enough sales and streams to potentially chart during the key Christmas period, often in early December.

The song must be commercially available to purchase and stream. This includes physical formats (CDs, vinyl) and digital downloads, as well as streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

The music also needs to be eligible for inclusion in the Official UK Charts, which means it should be available for purchase or streaming in the UK. The release should also follow OCC’s guidelines on formats, sales, and other factors.

Who is in the running for the Christmas Number 1 single in 2024?

Well, according to the Official Charts Company, the following singles have qualified for a chance to be the 2024 Christmas Number 1:

When is the Christmas Number 1 announced in 2024?

Jack Saunders on Radio 1 will announce the Christmas chart from 4pm on Friday, December 20 2024.

Who do you think will top this year’s Christmas charts? Make your predictions or friendly wagers now by leaving a comment down below.