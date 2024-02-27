News you can trust since 1836
What's on this weekend for gigs, comedy and shows in Harrogate in February and March 2024

Going out to see a show, event or concert this weekend in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in February and March 2024.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Thursday, February 29, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 29, 9pm:

March 2: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.March 2: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.
    Live music with Hidden Caves at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, March 1, 7.45pm:

    Arts Council England, Red Ladder & Furnace presents The Light House at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:

    Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, March 2:, 9pm

    Saturday Showcase (Original Live Music) presents Hell Fire Jack at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 2, 8pm:

    Hyena Comedy Club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Amy Gledhill, Adam Staunton and Barry Dodds at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday, March 3, 11am:

    The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

    Sunday, March 3, Noon:

    Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, March 3, 7.30pm:

    Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time at Harrogate Theatre.

    Tuesday, March 5, 7.30pm:

    The Banff Mountain Film Festival 2024 (Red Film Programme) at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, March 5, 7.30pm:

    Dracula: The Bloody Truth Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

    Wednesday, March 6, 10am-4pm:

    Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate plus guided tours at 11am and 2pm.

    Book https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

    Wednesday, March 6, 2pm&7pm:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Sunflowers at the Odeon. Non members are welcome .

    Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

    Thursday, March 7, 7.30pm:

    A Midsummer Nights Dream Presented by Harrogate Youth Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Theatre Choir perform The Sound of Musicals to fundraise for Boroughbridge Community Charity at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

    Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

    Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers + koto player Michael Graham and LJ English, performer of enka songs, present an evening of Japanese music at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 9, 3.30pm:

    Diversity – Supernova Matinee at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

    Live music with Gerry Jablonski and his Electric Band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:

    Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

    Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

    The Epic of Everest film with live score by Frame Ensemble at Harrogate Theatre.

    Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:

    Ripon Concerts presents a recital from Beth Taylor, Scottish Mezzo-Soprano, with Julius Drake, Piano, at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

    Monday, March 11, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Rocks (12A/UK) at the Odeon.

    Non members a welcome.

    Pay on the door or book online at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

    Wednesday, March 13, 7.30pm:

    Miles Jupp – On I Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, March 14, 7.30pm:

    Barrie Rutter – Shakespeare’s Royals at Harrogate Theatre.

    Friday, March 15, 7pm:

    Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Gary Stewart + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

    Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.

    Sunday, March 17, 7.30pm:

    The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom's Social, Harrogate.

    Friday, March 22, 8pm:

    The Harrogate Soul Lounge at St Robert’’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 30, 7pm:

    Greaves & Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Sold out.

