What's on - These are the essential live shows in Harrogate district for Christmas and New Year
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss in the run-up to Christmas and into the New Year.
Until January 7, 2023:
Danny Larson: From The Shadows exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until December 23:
108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.
Until January 8, 2023:
The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until January 8, 2023:
The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.
Until Sunday, January 15, 2023:
Aladdin magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre.
Includes matinees and evening performances.
Thursday, December 15, 7.30pm:
Re-Take That - Greatest Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 16, 6.30pm:
G4 Christmas 2022 at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, December 17, 8.00pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre with Brennan Reece, Scott Bennett, Michal Fabbri and Barry Dodds.
Saturday, December 17, 7.00pm:
Made in the 80s live music night at Masham Town Hall.
Tickets available online at www.visitmasham.com/masham-community-office/ or at Masham Community Office on 01765-680200.
Saturday, December 17, 2.30pm & 7.00pm:
Studio 3 Dance Workshop present its festive dance show Christmas Crackers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, December 17, 8.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Band of Friends + Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, December 17, 6.00pm:
A Fanfare for Christmas with the Harrogate G&S Society and The Brighouse and Rastrick, 2022 British Brass Band Champions, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 18, 7.30pm:
80s Mania multi-tribute concert show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 18, 9.00pm:
Howlin’ Mat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, December 21, 1.00pm
Same Difference Arts and Pocket Panto’s Dame Ruth present Cinderella at Masham Town Hall.
Thursday, December 22, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club presents Maisie Adam, Pete Selwood, Adam Flood and Micky P Kerr at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Please note this event is sold out.
Thursday, December 22, 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents The Marvellous Mystical Musical Box Christmas Show at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.Tickets from www.badappletheatre.co.uk/product/the-marvellous-mystical-musical-box-3/)
Friday, December 23, 6.00pm:
Mayor’s Christmas Carol Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 23, 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents The Marvellous Mystical Musical Box Christmas Show at Green Hammerton Village hall.
Saturday, January 7, 2023, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Turner plus support from Johnny Campbell at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, January 7, 2023,7.30pm:
New Year Gala Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the National Festival Orchestra.
Saturday, January 7, 2023,7.30pm:
Gilbert & Sullivan Festival New Year Gala Weekend at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, January 9, 2023, 1.00pm:
The Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents London Horn Duo (Kerin Black and Jo Withers) play music by Nicolai,Bernhard Krol,Mozart,Catherine Likhuta and Kerry Turner for solo and duo French horn.
Tickets £10 on the door.
Thursday, January 12, 7.30pm:
Bring Me Sunshine: A Tribute To Phil Lowe including Tim Stedman and UK Foo Fighters’ Jay Apperley at Harrogate Theatre.
Fundraising for British Heart Foundation and Phil’s children.
Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7.00pm:
Master guitarist Martin Simpson at Masham Town Hall.
Thursday, January 19-Saturday, January 28, 2023, various times:Knaresborough Players presents The Snow Queen Family Pantomine at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.