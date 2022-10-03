What’s On: The Harrogate district shows and events not to miss in month of October

Showing at 108 Fine Art gallery in Harrogate: Approaching Storm Scar House (oil on board) by Emerson Mayes.

Until Saturday, October 8:Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights - Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until January 8, 2023:The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Until Sunday, October 9:Wetherby Festival. Various events and venues.More information at www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk/

Until Saturday, October 16:Harrogate Comedy Festival with various comedy shows at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, including Maisie Adam, Jason Byrne and Jenny Eclair.

Friday, October 7, 7.30pm:Night of the Proms charity concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate featuring the world famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band and acclaimed violinist, Kate Chruscick.

Friday, October 7, 8.30pm:Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough with Ed Aczel, Simon Donald, Kate Martin and James Meehan.

Saturday, October 8-December 23108 Fine Art presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm:Harrogate Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.More information at [email protected]/events

Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm:The Jackie Oates Trio at Masham Town Hall.

Friday, October 8-Saturday, October 9, 7.30pm:New music festival to celebrate Victorian composer Amy Woodforde-Finden at Thomas à Becket Parish Church in Hampsthwaite, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm:Ripon Live Music presents folk band Faustus at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, October 16, 8.00pm:Cambridge Folk Festival award winners Mishra at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

