What’s On: The Harrogate district shows and events coming up from October 20
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss from now to November.
Until December 23:
108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.
Until January 8, 2023:
The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.
Until October 22, 7.30pm:
The Knaresborough Players present Peter Colley’s comedy thriller I’ll Be Back Before Midnight at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, October 20, 10.00am-4.00pm:
Royal Hall Open Day with tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.
To reserve a slot for the tours visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/
Thursday, October 20-Sunday, October 23:
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate, including Robert Harris, Stella Duffy, Bob Stanley and Susie Dent.
Saturday, October 22, 7.00pm:
We Are Champion - Yorkshire's tribute to Queen at Masham Town Hall. Stage time 8pm.
Sunday, October 23, 8.00pm:
The Sound of Springsteen at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Monday, October 24, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Portrait of a Lady on Fire (15) at the Odeon, Harrogate.
Tuesday, October 25, 7.00pm:
The Little RIpon Bookshop presents An Evening with Rachel Joyce at Thorpe Prebend House, Ripon.
Wednesday, October 26- Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm:
Shrek The Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Includes matinees.
Friday, October 28, 7.30pm:
Howard Jones Acoustic Trio with Nick Beggs & Robin Boult at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, October 28, 7.30pm:
The Spirit of Smokie at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, October 29, 8.00pm:
Stand-up comedy with Sean McLoughlin at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm:
Hell Fire Halloween Party at The Den, Harrogate to celebrate ten years of Hell Fire Jack.
Saturday, October 29, 7.00pm-midnight:
Deano's Halloween House Party with 90s House Anthems at Bilton Club (formerly WMC), Harrogate. Free entry.
Wednesday, November 2, 7.30pm:
Squeeze - Food for Thought tour at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, November 4, 7.30pm:
An Evening With Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, November 5, 7.30pm:
Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra 2022 at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:
Show of Hands 2022 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:
Winter Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra performing Shostakovich, Tomasi and Schubert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:
Ripon Live Music presents Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio at Ripon Arts Hub.
Sunday, November 13, 7.00pm:
A Trio of Magnificats – Harrogate Choral Society at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.