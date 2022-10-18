What’s On: The Harrogate district shows and events coming up from October 20

The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio is appearing at Harrogate Convention Centre on Friday, October 28.

Until December 23:

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8, 2023:

The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Until October 22, 7.30pm:

The Knaresborough Players present Peter Colley’s comedy thriller I’ll Be Back Before Midnight at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, October 20, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day with tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Thursday, October 20-Sunday, October 23:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate, including Robert Harris, Stella Duffy, Bob Stanley and Susie Dent.

Saturday, October 22, 7.00pm:

We Are Champion - Yorkshire's tribute to Queen at Masham Town Hall. Stage time 8pm.

Sunday, October 23, 8.00pm:

The Sound of Springsteen at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, October 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Portrait of a Lady on Fire (15) at the Odeon, Harrogate.

Tuesday, October 25, 7.00pm:

The Little RIpon Bookshop presents An Evening with Rachel Joyce at Thorpe Prebend House, Ripon.

Wednesday, October 26- Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm:

Shrek The Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Includes matinees.

Friday, October 28, 7.30pm:

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio with Nick Beggs & Robin Boult at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, October 28, 7.30pm:

The Spirit of Smokie at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, October 29, 8.00pm:

Stand-up comedy with Sean McLoughlin at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm:

Hell Fire Halloween Party at The Den, Harrogate to celebrate ten years of Hell Fire Jack.

Saturday, October 29, 7.00pm-midnight:

Deano's Halloween House Party with 90s House Anthems at Bilton Club (formerly WMC), Harrogate. Free entry.

Wednesday, November 2, 7.30pm:

Squeeze - Food for Thought tour at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 4, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 5, 7.30pm:

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra 2022 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Show of Hands 2022 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Winter Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra performing Shostakovich, Tomasi and Schubert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Ripon Live Music presents Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, November 13, 7.00pm: