What’s On listings for shows, concerts, comedy in the Harrogate district this weekend from August 15 onwards

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Aug 2024, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Looking to go out to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening this weekend in August and into September.

Throughout the school holidays:

Summer of play at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water

garden/events for a full timetable and more information.

August 16: Status Faux at Feva in, Knaresborough.August 16: Status Faux at Feva in, Knaresborough.
August 16: Status Faux at Feva in, Knaresborough.

Until August 31:

Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until August 31:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.

Until September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 15, 8pm:

Feva Festival presents Liverpool singer-songwriter Nick Ellis at Six Poor Folk, Knaresborough.

Thursday, August 15:

Live music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 16:

Live music with Fat Jacks Garage at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 16, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Feva Festival presents Status Faux at King James's School, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 16, 5pm-11pm,

Feva Festival presents Knaresborough Lions' Beer Festival at Knaresborough House.

Also runs Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, August 17, Noon-5pm:

Feva Festival presents Picnic in the Park at Knaresborough House.

Saturday, August 17, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 30, 8pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Duo Dorado playing music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Songs the Beatles Gave Away with BBC’s "Whispering" Bob Harris and Beatles expert Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.

Monday, September 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Empire of Light (15 | UK) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Thursday, September 12-28:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:

Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Saturday, September 14, 7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:

Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:

PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Louise Thomson – Harp 2024 at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

Beverley Knight in concert at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm:

Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.

Related topics:HarrogateKnaresboroughFrazer Theatre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.