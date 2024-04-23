What's on listings for concerts, comedy, films and more in Harrogate district April and May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, April 25-27, 2.30pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Mechanicals at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 7.45pm.

Friday, April 25-May 25:

April 27: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Friday, April 26, 8.30pm:

Live pop and rock covers with MFOR at Ripon Bowling Club.

Friday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Crime And Comedy Theatre Company presents The Hound of the Baskervilles – A Radio Play Live on Stage at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 26-27, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Community Theatre presents Clement Attlee: A modest little man at St Robert's Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 27, 10pm:

Live music with The Pete Oliver Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday April 27, 7.30pm:

Concert with Harrogate chamber choir Voces Seraphorum and the Dacre Silver Band at St James Church, Birstwith.

Saturday, April 27, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre with Angelos Epithemiou, Alun Cochrane, Sam Avery and Alex Boardman.

Saturday April 27, 7.30pm:

Tewit Youth Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Entry £9 - pay at the door.

Saturday, April 27, 7.15pm:

Studio 3 Dance Workshop presents Dance Krazy 2024. at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 27, 2pm-3pm:

The Spa Town Ukes’ musical fundraiser for Saint Michael’s Hospice at Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 27, 10.30am-4.30pm:

Charity teas, lunches and homemade cakes at Fewston Hall.

All proceeds to Almscliffe Tennis and Bowling Club. Also Sunday.

Sunday, April 28, 7.30pm:

Concert with Harrogate chamber choir Voces Seraphorum and the Dacre Silver Band at St Michael's Church, Beckwithshaw.

Sunday, April 28, 6pm:

Live Led Zeppelin/Deep Purple classics with Burning Sky at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 28, 2.30pm:

Red Wall Community Theatre presents Clement Atlee - A Modest Little Man at Ripon Arts Hub.

Tuesday, April 30, 8pm:

Robert Plant presents Saving Grace Featuring Suzi Dian at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Sold out.

Wednesday, May 1, 11am:

Royal Hall Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Guided tours at 11am and 2pm. Book at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Thursday, May 2, 7.30pm:

Verve - Northern School of Contemporary Dance at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 2-4, 7.45pm:

Richard Jordan Productions presents Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, May 4, 7.30pm:

Showaddywaddy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 5, 4pm:

Live music with Rufus' Sunday Session at Beer Garden, Roosters Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 5, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Green Hammerton Village Hall.

Tuesday, May 7, 7.30pm:

Taylormania – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute concert at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, May 8, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Bishop Monkton Village Hall, near Ripon.

Wednesday, May 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Boo Hewerdine at Roosters Brewing Co Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 9, 7.30pm:

Josie White presents Rotten at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 16: 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Fewston Parochial Hall.

Friday, May 17, 8.30pm-12.30am:

Swiftiemania HG (Taylor Swift club night) at The Ivory bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Friday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 18, 10am: