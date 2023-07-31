What’s On: Harrogate events guide for shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions August and September 2023

Thursday, August 3-September 30:

An exhibition of sculpture showcasing Zimbabwean Shona artistic talent at Newby Hall, near Ripon.

Thursday, August 3-October:

Playing Harrogate on Thursday, September 21 - The Ultimate Eagles 2023.

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 27-August 4:

Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Friday, August 4, 7.00pm:

RipleyBlues presents blues musicians Mat Walklate and Alex Haynes at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 5, 3.00pm:

Acoustic Covers with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 5, 8.30pm:

Saturday Showcase at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with live bands Stiletto Farm + Don Gonzo.

Sunday, August 6: 3.00pm:

Live music with Friday Street Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, August 9, 9.00pm:

Maurice Grumbleweed and Friends at the Blues at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 11, 10.00pm:

Live music from In Shambles at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough. (Part of Feva Festival)

Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:

RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 18: 7.00pm:

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle.

Saturday, August 19, 7.00pm:

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest at Ripon Spa Gardens.

Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

Friday, August 25, 7.00pm:

An evening of DIY Punk Rock/Hardcore with Sweet Empire + Ericbana in the Sample Room at Rooster's Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.

September 1, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.

Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm: