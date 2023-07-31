News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

What’s On: Harrogate events guide for shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions August and September 2023

Looking for gigs, shows or events to enjoy in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss this week and further in August and beyond.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 31st Jul 2023, 17:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 17:25 BST

Thursday, August 3-September 30:

An exhibition of sculpture showcasing Zimbabwean Shona artistic talent at Newby Hall, near Ripon.

Thursday, August 3-October:

Playing Harrogate on Thursday, September 21 - The Ultimate Eagles 2023.Playing Harrogate on Thursday, September 21 - The Ultimate Eagles 2023.
Playing Harrogate on Thursday, September 21 - The Ultimate Eagles 2023.
Most Popular

    Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, July 27-August 4:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

    Friday, August 4, 7.00pm:

    RipleyBlues presents blues musicians Mat Walklate and Alex Haynes at Ripley Town Hall.

    Saturday, August 5, 3.00pm:

    Acoustic Covers with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, August 5, 8.30pm:

    Saturday Showcase at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with live bands Stiletto Farm + Don Gonzo.

    Sunday, August 6: 3.00pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Live music with Friday Street Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, August 9, 9.00pm:

    Maurice Grumbleweed and Friends at the Blues at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, August 11, 10.00pm:

    Live music from In Shambles at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:

    Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough. (Part of Feva Festival)

    Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.

    Friday, August 18: 7.00pm:

    Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle.

    Saturday, August 19, 7.00pm:

    Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest at Ripon Spa Gardens.

    Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

    The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

    Friday, August 25, 7.00pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    An evening of DIY Punk Rock/Hardcore with Sweet Empire + Ericbana in the Sample Room at Rooster's Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Saturday, August 26, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents The Hitman Blues Band at Ripley Town Hall.

    September 1, 8.00pm:

    Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

    Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

    Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

    Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

    Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

    Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.

    Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

    Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

    The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

    Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

    Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

    Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

    The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

    Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

    The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

    Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

    A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Related topics:HarrogateRiponKnaresborough