What's On guide to the best gigs, shows and events in Harrogate and district in November
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thursday, November 2:
Fragmental Art Exhibition by Martin Procter at The Balcony at Harrogate cricket ground, St George’s Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, November 2, 6.45pm:
Psychic Vibrations with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets: https://www.steveholbrook.co.uk/pages/
Saturday, November 4, 3pm:
Author Marie-Elsa Bragg ‘Towards Mellbreak’ at Ripon Library.
Saturday, November 4, 7.30pm:
The Australian Pink Floyd 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, November 4, 8.30pm:
Spike Jackson as Neil Diamond at Bilton Club, Harrogate. Free entry.
Sunday, November 5, 4.00pm-6.00pm:
Trackside Sessions at the Taproom, Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate with local folk legends Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett plus Jake Pattinson.
Monday, November 6, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Boiling Point (15 ) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £6 on the door or book online in advance.
Wednesday, November 8, 7.30pm:
Billy Billingham MBE – Always a Little Further (star of SAS: Who Dares Wins) at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, November 9, 7.30pm:
Lost In Music 2023 – One Night at the Disco at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Music presents "Cilla & The Swinging Sixties" at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:
You Must Remember This – The Armed Man, Poetry, Song and Film curated by musician Catherine Field-Leather at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 11, 2.00pm:
Launch of Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Sarah Charneca, Winter Cocktails meet-and-greet with Yukako Sakakura, and an artist workshop with Selina Thorp.
Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:
Comedian Alfie Moore - Work in Progress at at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, November 11, 7pm:
Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.
Sunday, November 12, 7.00pm:
Live rock, pop and indie acoustic covers with Lee Douglas at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts present The Pelléas Ensemble at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon. Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk and Little Ripon Bookshop.
Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:
The Pelléas Ensemble perform at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon as part of Ripon Concerts’ 2023-24 season.
Thursday, November 16-Sunday, November 19:
The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, November 18, 7.00pm:
Ripley Live presents Ric Sanders & Vo Fletcher at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, November 18, 7pm:
Ripon Live presents The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub.
Sunday, November 19, 6.00pm:
Nidderdale Community Orchestra Autumn Concert present world premiere of The Nidderdale Suite, an orchestral and visual tribute to Nidderdale, at Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.
Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.
Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:
60's Soul and RnB Night at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out)