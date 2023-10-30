What's On guide to the best gigs, shows and events in Harrogate and district in November

Going out this weekend to see a show or a concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide for the next week and beyond in November.

Thursday, November 2:

Fragmental Art Exhibition by Martin Procter at The Balcony at Harrogate cricket ground, St George’s Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 2, 6.45pm:

Psychic Vibrations with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets: https://www.steveholbrook.co.uk/pages/

Saturday, November 4, 3pm:

Author Marie-Elsa Bragg ‘Towards Mellbreak’ at Ripon Library.

Saturday, November 4, 7.30pm:

The Australian Pink Floyd 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 4, 8.30pm:

Spike Jackson as Neil Diamond at Bilton Club, Harrogate. Free entry.

Sunday, November 5, 4.00pm-6.00pm:

Trackside Sessions at the Taproom, Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate with local folk legends Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett plus Jake Pattinson.

Monday, November 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Boiling Point (15 ) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £6 on the door or book online in advance.

Wednesday, November 8, 7.30pm:

Billy Billingham MBE – Always a Little Further (star of SAS: Who Dares Wins) at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 9, 7.30pm:

Lost In Music 2023 – One Night at the Disco at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents "Cilla & The Swinging Sixties" at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, November 10, 7.30pm:

You Must Remember This – The Armed Man, Poetry, Song and Film curated by musician Catherine Field-Leather at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 11, 2.00pm:

Launch of Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Sarah Charneca, Winter Cocktails meet-and-greet with Yukako Sakakura, and an artist workshop with Selina Thorp.

Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Comedian Alfie Moore - Work in Progress at at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 11, 7pm:

Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Sunday, November 12, 7.00pm:

Live rock, pop and indie acoustic covers with Lee Douglas at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts present The Pelléas Ensemble at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon. Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk and Little Ripon Bookshop.

Monday, November 13, 7.30pm:

Thursday, November 16-Sunday, November 19:

The Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 18, 7.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Ric Sanders & Vo Fletcher at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 18, 7pm:

Ripon Live presents The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, November 19, 6.00pm:

Nidderdale Community Orchestra Autumn Concert present world premiere of The Nidderdale Suite, an orchestral and visual tribute to Nidderdale, at Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.

Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Woodlands Drama Group presents Charlotte Jones' Humble Boy at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm: