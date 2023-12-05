Going out this weekend to see a show or a concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and into the Christmas season.

Thursday, November 16-December 22:

Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.

Thursday, December 7, 7.30pm:

The Bootleg Beatles, the Royal Hall, Harrogate, December 8.

The Rocket Man 2023 – A Tribute to Elton John at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 8, 8pm:

Live music with Strange Brew at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, December 8, 7.30pm:

The Bootleg Beatles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 8, 10pm:

Live music with The Robbie Millar Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 9, 8pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 9, 10pm:

Live music covers on loop pedal by Hobo Chic at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm:

Festive Feast of Christmas Words and Music featuring Knaresborough Choral Society with Colombian conductor Daniel Rodriguez Tijaro at Holy Trinity, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 9, 7pm:

Knot Another Choir Concert at Knaresborough United Reformed Church.

Saturday, December 9, 7pm:

An Evening with ‘Dolly Parton’ at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society performs The Christmas Oratorio at Ripon Cathedral.

Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral shop or on the door.

Saturday, December 9, 2pm & 4.30pm:

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band Christmas Concert at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall. Tickets £8 including mince pies & mulled wine, from Pateley Pharmacy or on the door.

Sunday, December 10, 11am:

Christmas Fair at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate in the Parish Hall, with stalls selling gifts, crafts, an art exhibition, kids activities and food and drink. Free entry.

Sunday, December 10, 4pm:

Christmas family movie screening of Elf at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate. Free but please book via email [email protected] to reserve a place.

Sunday, December 10, 7.30pm:

The Carpenters Experience at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 11, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Blind Ambition (12A | Australia/Zimbabwe | Subtitled) at Harrogate Odeon, including pre-Christmas Social. Entry £6 on the door or book online in advance.

Friday, December 15, 7.30pm:

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 15-Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:

Gravest Fears: Two Ghost Stories by M R James at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:

Down for the Count Orchestra presents Swing Into Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 17, 7pm:

Candlelit Service at The Church of Christ the Consoler on the Newby Hall Estate with carols and readings plus Christmas singing by the Knot Another Choir.

Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 23, 6pm: